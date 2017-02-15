The Fighting Azov Dolphins

It’s a warm night, and Dmitry has called a team meeting at a local café to plan a weekend event. As it breaks up, some of the core Dolphins lag behind.

Maksim the running back, Maksym the guard, and Dmitry hop into a car and peel out of the dark parking lot. Maksym stops at an intersection to let a massive tractor-trailer carrying a BMP tank pass, its lights flashing.

Away from the factories, Mariupol is quiet at night. They drive to a guard shack at a logistics plant at the end of a long, empty black road. Dmitry steps out. Andrey, a bull-faced defensive captain sporting a buzz cut, comes out of the guard shack. They stand under a lightbulb outside the shack, the only light for hundreds of yards.

It’s a beautiful night but for the mosquitos. A bat flies in the dark across the crescent moon. Dmitry points at it. “They fly towards the light,” Andrey says. They watch the bat for a moment. This is where a decent Ukrainian would light a cigarette, but they don’t. They stand awkwardly for a few moments together. Then they switch. Dmitry clocks in in the guard shack, and Andrey gets in the car. They drive off.

Oleg and Valera are waiting for them at the pool hall. This is the core of the team. They order a round of shots and play a version of Russian billiards called “The American.”

Valera spent most of his life dreaming of working at the chocolate factory where his mother worked, but it closed in 2012. He had to quit his job at the Ilyich steel factory because of his asthma. Maybe he’ll learn English. Move to Norway.

Oleg still works at Ilyich, making about $80 a month. “Everything there is very Soviet. Nothing changes.”

When Mariupol began to be shelled in 2015, Oleg escaped to Vinnytsia in central Ukraine for three weeks. When he returned, the shelling was still going, but he saw people walking around like normal. “I only then realized that people could get used to anything.

“One evening, I came back from work, tired, and I started watching an action movie,” he says. “So there were lots of explosions. Eventually I started realizing the sounds of the movie were mixing with real sounds outside. At first I was thinking, ‘Wow, the sound in this movie is incredible.’”

“I don’t really care what’s going on around me, as long as it doesn’t affect me,” says Maksim, playing pool.

“That’s the problem,” Valera says. “Too many people in Donbas think that way.”

For Dima, loving Ukraine means hating Russia

In the eastern province called the Donbas, the Ukrainian history books are in Russian. No one speaks Ukrainian on this side of Ukraine. That’s a big part of the identity confusion here. For Dima’s parents, loving Ukraine meant loving Russia. For Dima, loving Ukraine means hating Russia.

Laskavo prosimo! proclaims the blue and yellow exterior of School 65, Dima’s school. Welcome, in Ukrainian, in the national colors. Everything on the inside is in Russian.

In Dima’s history classroom, there are at least four iterations of the Ukrainian flag on the walls and the Ukrainian constitution sits on a bookshelf. Dima, in a neat blue and yellow shirt, takes notes in a blue and yellow notebook with a blue and yellow pen.

Dima’s teacher asks her students, in Russian, to name the four countries that occupied modern Ukraine at the start of World War II. Poland, Hungary, Romania.

“And what is the fourth country, the biggest in the world?”

“Russia,” someone responds.

“No, back then it was the USSR.” She tells them to look at a map on the wall.

“Show me a superpower after World War II. It’s still a superpower.”

“Russia,” a boy blurts out.

She shakes her head. “You’ve made a great compliment to Russia,” she responds. “It’s the U.S.”

The view of Mariupol from Dmitry Vukich’s new apartment.

At the grocery store, Dmitry leads his girlfriend, Katya, down the aisle, trailed by Andrey and Oleg. He buys clear plastic cups, green tea, bread, dish soap, mayo, hard candies, a gallon of water, sugar, and two cans of light beer. It’s a special occasion.

Dmitry, at 21, is moving into his first apartment tonight with Katya. Yesterday, Andrey and Oleg had heaved his furniture nine stories up the bloc-style complex in the Pentagon. The flat’s concrete walls, which once belonged to Dmitry’s grandmother, are covered in peeled scraps of yellow-white wallpaper. The only décor so far is a wardrobe, a green velvet couch, a couple of chairs, and a green coffee table around which they all sit. Dmitry puts out a cup of beer nuts and pours the two beers into four plastic cups to share.

The window across the room looks out to the Voztoychnya district, which was heavily shelled. You can see the rebel-held territory among the windmills to the northeast. Dmitry used to watch missiles fall like rain from the roof of the gas station where he once worked.

“Let’s drink for the babayka not to be present here,” Andrey says.