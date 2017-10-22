Where the Peppers Grow

Ask a spice merchant at Wukuaishi, the giant wholesale spice market in a down-market area of north Chengdu, where their Sichuan pepper is from, and they’ll say Gansu or maybe Shaanxi, mountainous provinces just north of Sichuan. Several northern provinces grow da hong pao, the marketing name for a larger, redder, flashier species than what’s grown in Hanyuan. If it’s green Sichuan pepper, qing hua jiao, a species that has a fresher, more vegetal taste that goes well with fish and has become very popular in Sichuan over the past couple decades, they’ll say the best comes from Yunnan, to the south, since it grows in a warmer clime.

The merchants all have some Hanyuan peppers as well, but it typically costs less than that from Gansu. If they were able to get their hands on any hua jiao from Qingxi—which is unlikely considering the small supply and high demand—it is long gone by the summer, with only one Sichuan pepper harvest a year.

If you’re nice, one of the merchants might sell you as little as a kilo of Sichuan peppers or the dozens of varieties of dried chili peppers, chili powders, and other spices that are like catnip to heat lovers. But if you’re looking to buy wholesale, as I was, that’s not much. At Wukauishi, if you’re American, you are out of luck thanks to our country’s tortured relationship with Sichuan pepper.

It all began in 1968, when the United States Department of Agriculture instituted a blanket ban on citrus from China as possible carriers of citrus canker, a highly contagious bacterial disease that decimates citrus trees (but does not affect humans). The ban included Sichuan pepper, since the Zanthoxylum genus and its numerous edible species of Sichuan pepper are not actually in the pepper family but are a form of citrus. It was thought at the time that not just citrus seedlings or fresh fruit but also the dried seed pod of Sichuan pepper could spread citrus canker.

The ban was little-enforced until 2002. At that time, according to a USDA spokesperson in a 2004 New York Times article, the field manual for inspectors was updated and contraband hua jiao was prioritized. Spice shops and, particularly, ethnic markets were targeted for “interdiction,” as the agency calls it. That meant inspectors not only cracked down at the ports on incoming shipments from China, they cruised the aisles of Asian grocery stores looking for the little numbing spice and yanked it from the shelves.

While Sichuan pepper could still be sourced in the U.S. if you had connections or luck, the Sichuan restaurateurs the Times talked to were worried, and with good reason. “The Economics of Agricultural and Wildlife Smuggling,” a 2009 USDA report published after the ban looked at smuggling to the U.S. from 2002 to 2006. It found that China was by far the worst offender for plant products as measured by interdictions, or confiscations (which were larger and more easily tracked than import refusals), and that Sichuan pepper was by far the most-confiscated product: 338 interdictions, weighing 801,332 pounds and valued at $1.2 million. Even including interdictions from other Asian countries and Mexico, Sichuan pepper topped the list as the most-confiscated agricultural product during that period.

Red and green Sichuan pepper for sale in a Chengdu supermarket.

At the same time as the ban, immigration from mainland China to the U.S. was exploding. Fifty-six percent of the current Chinese immigrant population has entered the country since 2000, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Those new American residents were looking for a taste of home, and Chinese markets proliferated to serve them. Those who loved and missed Sichuan food clearly would not be denied their hua jiao, making smuggling worth the risk. As a Times source said in the 2004 article, “people basically took a lot of trouble transporting them to India and then Mexico and then into the U.S.”

The USDA finally dropped the ban on Sichuan pepper in 2005 with the caveat that it must be heated to “140 degrees Fahrenheit or above for 10 minutes or longer” before importation in order to kill any citrus canker bacteria that might be present. But that decree only added injury to insult. No other spice has to undergo this heat treatment, which darkens the peppercorn and, it is widely believed, diminishes the oil content, potency, aroma, and flavor.

The required heat treatment added another level of regulation, processing, and paperwork for Sichuan pepper exporters. It is already a daunting process for family farmers like the Dis with premium product who might want to directly export their Sichuan peppers, according to Jordan Porter, a Canadian who runs Chengdu Food Tours, a successful culinary tourism business. “The challenges in receiving certification [on the Chinese side] make it not worth it for small farms to get export licenses,” he says. The added burden of the U.S. heat-treatment certification makes it even less likely farmers will pursue exporting since the vast majority of market demand is in China anyway, where heat treatment is not required.