There Are No Witches Here

Chutni returns the next morning to find nearly forty policemen on bikes and Jeeps, prepared to escort her. The unlikely motorcade makes its way past undulating fields of freshly harvested wheat punctuated by towering electric poles. The mountains in the distance slowly come into view as the morning fog begins to lift. Eventually, the cars arrive at a clearing about halfway up a hill, where the road ends and a steep footpath begins. They will have to walk two miles to the village, tucked away in a forest.

Chutni walks near the middle of the procession, chatting with officers. She wears a beige sweater wrapped over her olive-green sari. “They said that it was risky to come here, but I am also a small policewoman,” she says, her rubber slippers slapping against the rocks. “If a case comes to my notice, I can’t ignore it.”

Most months, the village of Sasokara only sees the Indian government in the form of sporadic police patrolling. Even then, officers move in large groups. But in the months since the murders, policemen and high-ranking officials have descended on the village. Policemen hold meetings to implore the villagers not to believe in local superstitions and to seek professional medical help if someone falls ill.

“It is ingrained in their hearts and minds that sick people die because of witchcraft,” says Ravi, the sub-inspector. “And then they act on rage. It is easy to kill a man here, just like killing an animal.”

Sasokora is a collection of about 60 mud huts scattered among towering trees. The only sign of modern life is the occasional mobile phone. There is no electricity. Children who want an education must walk three miles each way to the closest school. The residents here are mostly adivasi—indigenous—people of the Munda community, who typically use the tribe’s name as their family name. Most of them farm for a living and sell firewood from the forest.

At his late mother’s house on the village’s edge, Ram Munda, 52, sits on his haunches, wearing a maroon sweatshirt stained by the local red mud that seems to settle on everything. Chutni settles down onto a bamboo cot and questions him about the incident. His hands tremble slightly as he clutches a crumpled green folder holding his most important documents. He stares down at his bare feet. “They used to call my mother a witch,” says Ram. “They said every time she was around the child, he fell sick. My mother said, you can kill me but I still don’t know anything.”

His wife, Kangla Munda, who has been standing silently at the back, pipes up. “The old lady used to believe in some goddess,” she says, referring to her late mother-in-law. “She did some puja with vermilion and flowers. We don’t know.” Then she sinks back into silence. Even among family members, the specter of witchcraft raises doubts.

Ram Munda, his wife Kangla Munda, and their two sons sit in front of his mother’s home, where two months ago his mother Suniya Munda was murdered along with his three siblings.

Now that his mother is dead, Ram will inherit the three acres she owned. But he is scared to continue living in the village, worried that he will be murdered.

When the police looked into the murders, they found a more mundane cause than sorcery for Rai Singh’s son’s death. The child had been sick for a while, and when he got worse, his father bought medicine from a town nearby. When Ajay, the police officer, asks to see the bottle, he finds that the medicine is expired. “I told Rai Singh, you should have gone to a doctor,” says Ajay. “But people in these rural areas don’t like doctors.”

While the closest hospital is about four miles away, a rural medical practitioner is supposed to visit in the case of an emergency. But due to the remoteness of the village and the scarcity of available doctors, these visits are rare.

As Chutni speaks to Ram, a crowd of villagers gathers. Looking on curiously, they discuss the case that has brought their village so much attention.

“Look at her, this 55-years-old lady standing right in front of you is Chutni Mahto. She was also called witch. Does she look like one?” Ravi asks aloud. “No, this is all superstition, no such things exist.”

Chutni, on cue, begins addressing the gathered crowd. “Now listen, Ram Munda, they slaughtered your mother. Now they will say that the mother-in-law’s ghost has passed into her daughter-in-law. Tomorrow they will try to murder your wife,” she says, handing out her phone number and asking people to call if there are other allegations of witchcraft in the village. “You have to be united. You have to all say together that there is no such thing. There are no witches here.”

Chutni Mahto hands out her phone number to villagers gathered in Sasokara village, while police officers dressed in fatigues look on.

Chutni was born just over half a century ago in Birbas, when the village was still a sleepy collection of mud huts. The busy highway that now passes by was yet to be built and electricity and television had yet not reached the village.

She was born to a relatively wealthy family of the privileged Mahto caste. Her father had a coveted job in a nearby factory and owned nearly 10 acres of farmland. Chutni attended the government school in the village but dropped out in the third grade. After that, she spent her time helping with the cooking and washing at home, and when she got older, taking their cattle to graze.

When she was fifteen, Dhananjay Mahto, a young man from a rich family with a lot of farmland in a village nearby, proposed to her. Soon she was married and moved to Mahataindeh, a village located in a thickly forested area, about a two-hour walk from her own. She missed her town’s bustling markets, but her husband was kind and her father-in-law looked out for her, bringing her snacks when he went to the market. She was a pretty girl from a rich family, and he wanted to make sure she stayed happy. A year later, at 16, she became pregnant with her first son. Soon, she had three more children, three sons and a daughter.

Some years later, her in-laws passed away and her relationship with her husband’s relatives, who lived nearby, began to sour. They were jealous of her, she thinks, because her father sent her new saris and money often, and she always took care of her appearance. She sent her four children to school, while her brother-in-law sent his children out to graze cattle.

“They said that my husband is not earning even two rupees, then how come I am so tip-top and able to send my children to school?” says Chutni.

One day, her brother-in-law’s daughter began vomiting, and the family discussed taking her to the doctor in the nearest town. Though the girl was unmarried, Chutni, who was now 30, knew that the girl was having an affair with a boy in the village.

Her brother-in-law lost his temper. How could Chutni possibly know that his daughter was pregnant?

Surely, she must be a sorceress. He stormed into her house and dragged her out, screaming that she was a witch. He, along with three other men, hit her and kicked her, dragging her by her hair. Finally, they hit her forehead with a machete and she collapsed. Thinking she was dead, they ran away, leaving her bleeding. Her oldest son, now 14, helped her stop the bleeding using cow dung.

The next day, someone from the village told her that her brother-in-law and some men were drinking at the village shop, and they might attack her again. Chutni left that very night, the bandage still on her head. The next few months were the toughest in Chutni’s life. Within a week of her being branded a witch, her mother passed away. She went to her sister’s house. But her sister and her husband lived in a tiny tin shack, and Chutni and her children slept at night under the tree in their courtyard.

“I didn’t know what was happening—where I slept, what I ate—I was so broken I was barely able to do anything,” says Chutni. “I felt like taking my own life, but then I thought about my four children.”

There are still people who hide their kids if I walk past their house

When Chutni tried to file a police complaint, the officer demanded a bribe of $150. She was sitting outside the police station and crying when she met Bhosko Besra, a man from her village who had recently begun a political career. He called a reporter from a local newspaper, who wrote an article about Chutni’s plight that caught the attention of someone at a non-profit organization based in Jharkhand, Free Legal Aid Committee (FLAC). They tracked her down and offered to help her fight her case. With their help, she managed to take her case to a high-ranking police officer.

“They beat me, insulted me and gave me a stigma forever. The wound will always remain,” she says now of her attackers, running her finger along the scar on her forehead. “There are still people who will hide their kids if I walk past their house.”

Her husband, after staying with her for about a year, abandoned the family. Her older brother gave her a plot of land and FLAC gave her money to construct a house, and continue to send her four children to school. Chutni slowly transformed from a survivor into an activist. She helped the activists at FLAC identify cases of witch hunting in the surrounding villages and brought the victims to the office, and they gave her salary of $10 a month.

Ten years ago Chutni began to work with the Association for Social and Human Awareness (ASHA), a non-profit that raises awareness about witch hunting. Now, she has helped over 50 women in her district, who have been branded witches, ostracized, and tortured.

It is typically thought that pure superstition drives the persecution of women who are branded as witches in parts of rural India. But as Chutni travels the region, she finds that often, the answers to a case are more often located in temporal affairs.

***

The practice of branding women witches, accusing them of practicing black magic, and inflicting on them physical, sexual, and mental abuse, continues to plague the rural hinterlands of India. Witches are blamed for anything from a bad harvest to a delayed monsoon to an illness. The person who has suffered a loss typically goes to an ojha, a traditional healer, who performs a ritual to determine whether the woman blamed for the family’s misfortune is a witch. In some cases, the ojha can undo a curse. In others, the woman is murdered.

Once branded a witch, a woman is ostracized. Sometimes, this means that when she approaches villagers hide their children and their food. In more extreme cases, she may be publicly humiliated, paraded naked, raped, forced to consume human excreta, or murdered outright.

“Once a woman is declared a witch she is considered the embodiment of evil,” says Prem Chand, chairman of FLAC. “She must be hunted, her strength diminished, her powers suppressed, or she herself must be killed.”

Government statistics show that in 2015, 135 women across India were killed after being branded witches, of which 32 were in the eastern state of Jharkhand. But this number is widely considered an underestimate, as most cases go unreported. Sometimes, it is hard to find a witness to come forward because the entire community is privy to the crime. When women do approach police officers, they are frequently rebuffed. Cases that are especially gruesome are reported in local newspapers, but more mundane abuse is overlooked.

While witch-hunting is rooted in traditional tribal practices, superstition often veils other, more pedestrian motivations. Disputes over land are a leading cause. In the largely tribal community of Jharkhand, it is customary that women are allowed to manage and work farm land, but not to own it. Land is traditionally passed on through male lineage, and if a widow dies, the land is passed on to her husband’s male relatives. The motive in many cases of witch hunting is to drive a woman, often single or widowed, to abandon a village, allowing others to usurp her land. As land in Jharkhand, enriched with minerals and forest produce, increases in value and scarcity, the incentive for murder increases.

Witch hunting has become increasingly sexualized

Witch-hunting victims are almost all female, and the abuse is part of a larger pattern of oppression in rural India today. As gender roles shift, women are becoming more independent in even the most under-developed parts of the country. At this moment of transition, women in different parts of the country simultaneously occupy different centuries: while women sit at the heads of large banks and corporations in rapidly growing cities, in some corners of the country, women are murdered for being outspoken.

Witch hunting is sometimes a reaction to a woman accumulating wealth or gaining political power in traditionally patriarchal rural communities. In 2008, Lata Sahu, a Dalit—or member of the lowest caste—woman from the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, contested a village council election. She was branded a witch and paraded through the streets naked.

Today, witch hunting has become increasingly sexualized. “If a woman has turned down the sexual advances of an economically or politically dominant man in the village then he labels her a witch,” says Govind Kelkar, a senior adviser to Landesa, a non-profit organization that advocates for land rights for the poor. “As a warning to other women.”

The combination of forces seen in Jharkhand is similar to those seen in different eras in the U.S. and Europe. In times of hardship, a person’s relative wealth could lead to persecution. Sociologist Maria Mies has argued that seizing the wealth of the accused is one of the primary goals of witch hunting.

In the 19th century, witches were held responsible for epidemics, abnormal weather, crop destruction and drought. Wolfgang Behringer, a German historian specializing in the witchcraft beliefs of early modern Europe, found that increases in persecution coincided with moments of drastic climactic change.

Then there is the scapegoat theory: the idea that women were labeled as witches so that society could have something external to blame for their troubles. Dorie Klein writes that witches served as a distraction that “diverted mass resentment over plague and social upheaval onto a powerless group of women.”